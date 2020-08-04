Media: Meilan airport's new runway passes tests

HAIKOU, August 4. /TASS/. The runway of the new, second terminal of Hainan's Meilan International Airport has successfully passed a usability test, reported the Hainan Daily newspaper.

According to the newspaper, a wide-body passenger aircraft Airbus A330, owned by Hainan Airlines, participated in the testing. It took off and landed, observing all safety standards.

"This means that the new terminal, built in accordance with advanced international standards, is ready for operation and can begin to receive civilian aircraft," the airport administration stated following the tests.

The increase in airport capacity is expected to play a key role in the development of Hainan's free trade port. In particular, the passenger traffic will amount to 45 million people a year (of which approximately 22% will fall on foreign flights), and the volume of freight traffic will increase to 600,000 tonnes. The new terminal will include the largest duty free zone in China, covering more than 100,000 square meters.

According to plan, the second terminal will start working no later than by the end of 2020. Investment in its construction exceeded 17.8 billion yuan (about $ 2.5 billion). With this money, an additional runway with a length of 3.6 km was built, as well as premises with an area of ​​over 296,000 square meters. The architects designed the new buildings taking into account the island's tropical climate and the special status of the island, the importance of which in the field of regional and global transport communications is expected to grow constantly.