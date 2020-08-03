Flow of tourists in Hainan's Sanya up by 210% in half a month

HAIKOU, August 3. /TASS/. The flow of tourists in Hainan's Sanya amid gradually increasing number of flights from other regions in the second half of July increased by 210% compared to the first two weeks of July, exceeding 10,000 people, says China's leading travel operator Ctrip.

According to the portal, Sanya ranks steadily in top ten most popular destinations among Chinese tourists, successfully competing with the beaches and attractions of the neighboring coastal provinces of Guangdong and Guangxi.

"Our city offers special tourism products that cannot be found in other regions of China," explained Chen Zhenmin, head of the Municipal Tourism Bureau.

According to representatives of travel agencies on Hainan, due to the coronavirus epidemic in the world, Chinese residents cannot go on vacation to such favorite places as Bali (Indonesia), Phuket (Thailand) or Jeju Island (Republic of Korea). That is why, according to local travel agencies, many Chinese tourists see Sanya as the most suitable alternative — "the place where one can best relax on the beaches during the time of mass holidays."

Surfing, scuba diving and helicopter excursions are particularly popular among travelers this season, according to Ctrip analysis of travel preferences. Thus, compared to June, the number of people wishing to swim with scuba diving near coral reefs and in the coastal zone has increased by 370%. Trips on yachts, visits to tropical forests, and ethnical tourism were still in demand.