Hainan announces measures for nurturing future high-tech specialists

HAIKOU, August 3. /TASS/. The Hainan administration has issued a statement announcing a set of stimulating measures to train specialists in high-tech industries and the innovation sector," Hainan Daily reported, citing the local office for employment.

According to the authorities, the goal of the new strategy is to carry out "reform and modernization of the mechanism of professional training", which would correspond to the tasks of the region's socio-economic development and the Hainan free trade port. The provincial institutes and colleges will improve the quality of education "in accordance with high criteria and strict requirements", so that students can easily find good jobs in the future.

“Specialists with technical skills are in great demand nowadays. We will make every effort to meet the demand for a highly qualified workforce,” the regional office for employment and social insurance said in a statement. “Thus, young graduates of our universities master at least one promising specialty."

Good education is the "golden key" to sustainably improving the well-being of the people of Hainan, as it strengthens the government's success in implementing projects in poverty alleviation. As a result, people from the poorest families, usually living in rural areas, after completing training in technical schools and universities will be able to participate in the creation of innovative products with high added value.

According to the publication, key disciplines in which the authorities plan to train many specialists in the region for the innovative sphere of the economy, are robotics, unmanned facility management, network technologies, modern agriculture, medicine and energy, eco-friendly means of transport. Thanks to thecooperation of Hainan's educational institutions with leading industrial enterprises, graduates will have the opportunity to enroll in programs that take into account the requirements of such companies as Sany Heavy Industry, Siemens, Huawei, Highseas Group, Sinoship.

In recent years, the Hainan authorities have pursued a targeted policy of attracting valuable employees and fostering a high-quality workforce. In 2019, the administration published a three-year plan, according to which by 2022, the island's universities will train about 300,000 specialists well versed in various applied technical disciplines.