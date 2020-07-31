Haikou offers jobs to foreign specialists in investment

HAIKOU, July 31. /TASS/. The Haikou Investment Promotion Bureau has announced the recruitment of investment professionals. According to the Hainan Daily, more than 1,600 people applied for participation in the competition, including both Chinese and foreign specialists from ten countries.

The article indicates that the authorities intend to recruit employees to further develop the city's investment climate, to help attract capital. According to the newspaper, citizens of Russia, Australia, Italy, Canada, New Zealand, Ukraine, Sweden and other countries applied for participation in the competition. Among them are graduates of Harvard University, Cambridge University, London School of Economics and Political Science, Peking University, Tsinghua University and other universities. It is noted that the recruitment of employees of this level will have a positive effect on the promotion of Hainan's free port.

According to the publication, the candidates have already passed the interview and written tests. As a result, 26 candidates were selected to continue with the tests.

According to a statement, "foreign students who have received a master's degree or higher in Chinese universities and are hired to work on Hainan can obtain a work permit." A similar opportunity is provided to "undergraduate students with no work experience, but only if they graduated from one of the universities on the list of Chinese universities dubbed Shuang and Liu (Double First Class — a plan of the Chinese authorities on education launched in 2015, aimed at the development of world-class universities and educational programs).

Hainan Province is ready to provide highly qualified foreign specialists and their family members with a temporary permit for up to five years or a residence permit. The measures will affect high-tech and management professionals, foreign entrepreneurs who have invested in innovative enterprises in the province over three years, overseas staff who care for the sick and elderly, as well as technical specialists, graduates of Chinese universities who are going to do innovative business on Hainan, and some other categories of foreign citizens.

About Hainan's free trade port

Earlier, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Сhinese State Council published the “General Program for the Establishment of a Free Port on Hainan,” according to which the island’s administration intends to create an effective system to fulfill a number of important social and economic goals by 2025, and within 10 years to decisively enhance the innovative mechanisms for the region's development.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.