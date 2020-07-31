Wizz Air to resume flights from St. Petersburg to London from August 19

ST. PETERSBURG, July 31. /TASS/. Wizz Air plans to restart schedule flights between the Pulkovo Airport of St. Petersburg and the Luton Airport (London) with up to four flights per week, press service of the management company of the Pulkovo Airport told reporters on Friday.

"Wizz Air UK lowcoster plans to resume scheduled flights between St. Petersburg and London from August 19, 2020. Flights from the Pulkovo Airport to the Luton Airport will be made with the rate up to four times per week," the press service says.

Wizz Air carried over 29,000 passengers between St. Petersburg and London as of 2019 year-end. The air carrier launched the direct flights from the Pulkovo Airport to London from October 1 of the last year.

Wizz Air is the largest lowcoster in Central and Eastern Europe. The company’s fleet comprises 124 Airbus A320 and A321 passenger jets.