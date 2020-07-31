Number of unemployed in Russia to start declining in October 2020, says minister

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The number of officially unemployed in Russia currently stands at 3.2 mln people, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov told TASS, adding that the peak number of the unemployed is expected in August-September 2020, after which it will start declining in October as the labor market will stabilize.

"The peak number of the unemployed will be reached in the third quarter, namely August-September. Stabilization will start in the fourth quarter as the number of unemployed citizens will decline," he said.

The current unemployment level in the country is 6.2%, or 4.6 mln people (unemployment calculated by Rosstat, or the Federal State Statistics Service, using the methodology of the International Labor Organization). As many as 3.211 mln unemployed have been registered by employment centers, whereas the unemployment rates have dropped two-fold since the beginning of the pandemic.