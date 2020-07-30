Kremlin refutes tycoon’s claims of Russia dragging its feet in fighting sanctions

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The Russian leadership and domestic industry are making strides in countering sanctions and backing import substitution issues, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on an earlier statement by tycoon Oleg Deripaska in an interview with RBC that just four individuals in Russia are allegedly dealing with cushioning the effects of the sanctions.

"Naturally, some businessman would like the processes of achieving economic sovereignty, and import substitution in the production segment and in industrial output to be implemented faster than they already are. However, saying that just four individuals are dealing with countering the sanctions is misguided," Peskov argued. "The whole government and the entire leadership of the country along with the nation’s industry" are dealing with this, he noted.

"Yes, I would like everything to be faster and more efficient, but there is a certain potential that is being carried out," Peskov added.