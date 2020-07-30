Nornickel to overhaul double-span rail bridge near Norilsk

KRASNOYARSK, July 30. /TASS/. Nornickel (the Norilsk Nickel Company) will invest 20 million rubles ($273,000) in the overhaul of a bridge over the Kayerkansky Brook on the Norilsk-Dudinka railway, which is the northernmost railway line in the world. The works will be completed in October 2020, the company’s Polar Division told TASS.

"Following an inspection of the railway bridge, which is on the 72nd kilometer of the road between Dudinka and Norilsk, and which is over the Kayerkansky Brook, the company will invest in the bridge’s overhaul. The cost is estimated at 20 million rubles. According to the plan, the works are due to be completed in October," the Polar Division’s press service said.

The double-span bridge with a pier in the middle was built in 1953. Engineers have decided to convert the bridge into a single-span one. Contractors will dismantle the pier and two spans, each of which is 17.5 meters long and weighs 200 tonnes. The weight of the new bridge will be 75 tonnes.

The Norilsk Railway is isolated from other railway networks. It is used to transport cargo between the Dudinka port and the Norilsk Industrial District. The railway’s construction began in 1935, and until 1998 it provided passenger services.