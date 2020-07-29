Nornickel, Rosneft plan to cooperate in fuel supply

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Nornickel and Rosneft have reached an agreement on a partnership in the field of fuel supply, according to a joint statement by the companies.

"The companies have sent a joint letter to Russia’s Ministry of Natural Resources expressing Nornickel’s approval of Rosneft’s licensing terms for the Turkovsky area (which includes the Ushakovsky field), including the requirement that auction participants be actively engaged in projects to develop oil and gas deposits in the Arctic zone of the Krasnoyarsk Territory and that gas be transported through the Northeast Passage using Russian-made ice class vessels," the statement said.

According to the report, if the license is acquired, "Rosneft will take on the role of delivering required gas volumes to Nornickel from Ushakovsky reserves once the field enters development".

In addition, from October 2020 to April 2021 Rosneft will supply up to 123,900 tonnes of petroleum products to mining and metallurgical enterprises in the Norilsk industrial region. "The supplies will be transported through the Northeast Passage by Nornickel vessels with a correspondence through the facilities of Rosneft subsidiary Arkhangelsknefteprodukt," the companies said.