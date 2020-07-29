Hainan to enhance cooperation with Taiwan in developing free trade port

HAIKOU, July 29. /TASS/. Hainan intends to intensify the promotion of exchanges and cooperation with Taiwan in modern agriculture, high technology and services, stated the plan developed by the local government in order to attract Taiwanese compatriots to participate in the construction of Hainan's free trade port.

According to plan, Hainan will use its major industrial parks to develop links between the two regions in such areas as education, health, modern agriculture, and water protection. Hainan is one of the regions with a wide presence of Taiwanese business. Currently, according to official data, about 1,900 Taiwanese enterprises or projects related to agriculture, tourism, transport, restaurant business, healthcare, new energy and biotechnology are registered in the province.

The Hainan government intends to leverage the province's advantages to more actively attract Taiwanese investment in agricultural cooperation projects, as well as to promote ties between Hainan and Taiwanese universities.

The authorities will also pay attention to increasing student exchanges. According to plan, the Hainan authorities welcomed the participation of Taiwanese educational institutions in the Lian International education pilot zone, as well as the opening of joint schools. Hainan is also interested in bringing new medical technologies and equipment to Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone in Boao.

The plan provides for building up cooperation in the financial sector. The Hainan government will encourage Taiwanese financial institutions to open offices in Haikou's Jiangdong New District and the Sanya City Central Business District, two key industrial parks in Hainan's free trade port.

Earlier, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Сhinese State Council published the “General Program for the Establishment of a Free Port on Hainan,” according to which the island’s administration intends to create an effective system to fulfill a number of important social and economic goals by 2025, and within 10 years to decisively enhance the innovative mechanisms for the region's development.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.