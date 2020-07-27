Putin tasks United Shipbuilding Corporation with localization increase

"This should be a pointed effort," the head of state said at the meeting with Chief Executive of USC Alexei Rakhmanov, responding to Rakhmanov’s statement that the localization level when building a fishing vessel is just 25% and is planned to be increased to almost 70%.

"This has turned out to be a very challenging task because the Ministry of Industry and we have been left face to face with this problem. Customers used to work with imported components say they need reliability. Therefore, decisions taken recently will prompt us to make our own service network that will feature global coverage, to have an opportunity of repairing engines, assemblies and deck machinery produced in Russia in any point of the globe, be it Cape Horn or the Pacific," Rakhmanov said.

USC is delivering plans on increasing the share of civilian vessels, which is growing by 30% per year on average. "Production reached as much as 58 bln rubles ($811.1 mln). We expect revenues will climb to 92 bln rubles ($1.3 bln), which is the percentage twice above the one you have set for us as the task of growth in the parity of civilian production against the defense one by 2030," the top manager added.

USC is the largest Russian shipbuilding company comprising about 40 enterprises and entities of the sector.