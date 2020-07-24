Business activity recovery unequal across industries, regions, says Central Bank

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The recovery of business activity in Russia is generally moderate and varies across industries and regions, the Central Bank says on Friday.

"The Russian economy will be recovering gradually, as the restrictions are being lifted step-by-step. The revival of business activity is still moderate and uneven across industries and regions," the regulatory noted.

"In June, the decline in industrial production, the contraction of orders in both external and domestic market, and the growth of unemployment slowed down. Proxy indicators suggest a slight rebound in investment activity," the Central Bank says. The recovery is underway in retail trade and the services sector. "Consumer demand was supported by the fiscal policy measures," the regulator noted.

The Bank of Russia decided to cut the key rate by 25 basis points to 4.25% per annum earlier today. The next Board meeting is scheduled to September 18.