HAIKOU, July 23. /TASS/. The number of companies' headquarters in the Chinese city of Haikou, the administrative center of Hainan, increased to 27 in 2029. According to Xinhua, about 65% of the headquarters of all companies on the island are located there.

"Haikou will continue to better the business climate, develop the city's comprehensive service functions," the agency quotes Haikou Deputy Mayor Wang Lei as saying. "We will make efforts to develop and attract regional headquarters or branches of leading enterprises in China and other countries." The official said that the matter concerns companies "in the spheres of modern services, high technologies and tourism."

According to official statistics, in 2019, the total operating income of the 27 headquarters of Haikou companies amounted to 41.7 billion yuan (about $ 5.9 billion). Tax revenues to the Chinese treasury from their business activities in the past year exceeded 2.8 billion yuan (about $ 400 million), in the first half of 2020, 1.149 billion yuan in taxes (about $ 164 million) were paid.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.