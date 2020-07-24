US officials see no obstacles for resuming flights from Russia

WASHINGTON, July 24. /TASS/. Russian air carriers can resume flights to the USA and back at any moment, provided that they file their proposed schedules at least 30 days prior to the inauguration of flights, a spokesperson for the US Department of Transportation informed TASS on Thursday.

"The U.S. Department of Transportation has not taken any action to limit service by Russian air carriers in response to the public health emergency," the spokesperson said.

"Russian air carriers are subject to the terms of Order 2018-5-36 that requires that Russian carriers file their proposed schedules with the Department at least 30 days prior to the inauguration of services to or from the United States. Beyond the requirements of this Order, there is nothing that would prevent Russian carriers from serving the United States as long as the operations are consistent with the U.S.-Russia Air Transport Agreement," the official added.

On Thursday, US Acting Assistant Secretary of State Philip Reeker said during a telephone press briefing in response to a TASS question that air carriers themselves will make decisions on the resumption of air service between Russia and the US. Meanwhile, the US government will estimate the prospects of canceling the border restrictions introduced earlier.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Russia would open borders with other states based on the principle of reciprocity, however, no concrete decisions have been made yet.