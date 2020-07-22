Hainan authorities report inflation at 4.6% over six months

HAIKOU, July 22. /TASS/. Hainan's consumer price index (CPI, inflation) grew by 4.6% year on year, down by 1.2 percentage points from the first quarter, reported the regional statistical office.

According to deputy head of the department Wang Yu, at the same time there was an increase in local budget expenditures in order to implement measures to stimulate the economy. Thus, the growth of allocations for the development of forestry and agriculture in six months amounted to 17%, the service sector - almost 10%, for the environment - about 16%, for the needs of social security and employment - about 2%.

"Over the six months, the Hainan authorities have introduced a number of comprehensive measures to stabilize prices," said Zheng Lu, an inspector at the statistical office. "The CPI growth was seen mainly due to the rise in food prices, but inflation slowed down after the first quarter."

According to the official, prices for petroleum products, which decreased due to a drop in demand for hydrocarbons on the international market, had a significant restraining effect on inflation in the province: gasoline and diesel fuel prices on the island dropped by 16.2% and 13.3% in January-June, liquefied natural gas — by 3.2%.

According to Chinese economists, inflation on Hainan is maintained "at a rational level, when consumer demand and business growth compensate for the rise in prices." According to statistics, the CPI index in 2017-2019 amounted to 2.8%, 2.5% and 3.4%, respectively. According to experts, this indicates market stability, as well as a gradual increase in the competitiveness of products and services of regional companies.