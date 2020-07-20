China simplifies currency regulations on Hainan in the first half of 2020

HAIKOU, July 20. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities in the first half of 2020 began to successfully implement new measures of simplified currency regulation as part of the creation of Hainan's free trade port on this island, announced deputy head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, Wang Chunying, at a briefing at the press office of the Chinese State Council.

This includes the deregistration of every foreign debt transaction of non-financial enterprises on Hainan, a pilot program to allow transnational transfers of domestic credit assets, and the simplification of the foreign exchange registration procedure for foreign direct investment on Hainan.

According to plans, in the future Hainan will facilitate foreign exchange receipts and payments in the trade of goods and services, continue to simplify the regulation of transactions with qualified foreign limited partners (under the Qualified Foreign Limited Partner Program, QFLP), and implement a pilot cooperation project with qualified domestic partners with limited liability (Qualified Domestic Limited Partner Program, QDLP).

"We will continue to test even more advanced opening policies at Haina's free trade port, exploring measures to facilitate cross-border enterprise financing," Wang Chunying was quoted as saying by the Hainan Daily. "In the future, some new measures will be implemented here for the first time."

Promoting investment freedoms and financial capital flows on Hainan are important for the Chinese government's ongoing project to develop the region. Earlier, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Сhinese State Council published the “General Program for the Establishment of a Free Port on Hainan,” according to which the island’s administration intends to create an effective system to fulfill a number of important social and economic goals by 2025, and within 10 years to decisively enhance the innovative mechanisms for the region's development.