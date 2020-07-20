More than 180 take part in Hainan free trade port's potential presentation

HAIKOU, July 20. /TASS/. Representatives of more than 180 Chinese and foreign companies took part in the presentation of Hainan free trade port's potential, organized by the Office for International Economic Development of the region, reported the Hainan Daily.

The main goal of the event, the newspaper writes, was to demonstrate the advantages of Hainan's free trade port and its investment opportunities. The staff of the department, the newspaper notes, presented the key points of the program for the construction of Hainan's port, spoke about the key industries for investment, including tourism, high-tech industry and finance.

According to the newspaper, the event included representatives of the Chinese Internet giant Baidu, the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), the British luxury apparel and accessories company Burberry, a group of companies producing and trading in luxury LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy), Sony, Chanel, Shell and other Chinese and foreign firms.

Earlier, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Сhinese State Council published the “General Program for the Establishment of a Free Port on Hainan,” according to which the island’s administration intends to create an effective system to fulfill a number of important social and economic goals by 2025, and within 10 years to decisively enhance the innovative mechanisms for the region's development.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.