Expert: Air ambulance along Northern Sea Route should be served by regional airlines

TASS, July 20. Air ambulance flights along the Northern Sea Route should be served by local airlines, as their pilots know the specific Arctic conditions, Director of Naryan-Mar’s United Air Group (Nenets Region) Valery Ostapchuk said at a meeting of the Arctic and Antarctic Council at the Federation Council.

"My opinion is that we cannot have NSSA (the National Sanitary Aviation, managed by Rostec - TASS), operate [flights] along the Northern Sea Route," he said. "Nobody can know better the districts and the conditions, than the pilots who work there."

He spoke about experience of Naryan-Mar’s United Air Group, which serves flights to the Barents Sea to evacuate sick people off vessels. "We have a coordinating center for search and rescue missions, <…> we are on duty jointly with search and rescue bases, but we must realize this is the aviation-space search, while flights to the sea is a different work, which requires different skills, and maximum two in ten pilots are capable of doing it. <…> I believe, helicopters should be given to the companies, which have been working in this field," he said in conclusion.