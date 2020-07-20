Applications for Arctic residency status to be filed from late August

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The Corporation for Development of the Far East will receive applications from companies, which want to receive the Arctic residency status, from August 28, press service of the Ministry for Development of the Far East and Arctic said on Monday.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin signed laws, drafted by the Ministry, which offer incentives for investors, planning new projects in the Russian Arctic zone.

"Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev has confirmed the Corporation will supervise the new preferences in the Arctic zone," the release reads. "Applications for the Arctic residency status may be filed from August 28."

The status may be granted to businesses planning projects with investments of at least 1 million rubles ($14,000).

According to the Ministry, the Russian Arctic becomes the biggest economic zone in Russia and in the world - it takes almost 5 million square kilometers. The Arctic residents will enjoy tax benefits and easier administrative procedures.