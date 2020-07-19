Russian Cabinet presents bill on tax support of publishers to State Duma

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The Russian government presented a bill providing for tax support of books and periodicals publishers to the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian diet. The text of the document is posted in the database of the lawmaking support system.

The current version of the Russian Internal Revenue Code categorizes losses in the form of the cost of reject and unsold books and mass media products as sundry expenses and reduces the tax base of the income tax.

Amendments introduced by the Cabinet increase the maximum volume of losses to 30% of the circulation, while the current law provides for no more than 10%.