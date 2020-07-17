S&P's decision to maintain Russia's rating speaks of country’s macrostability - minister

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. S&P's decision to maintain the long-term credit rating of Russia confirms that the policy pursued by the Russian authorities ensures macroeconomic stability in the face of a volatile external environment, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters.

"The decision of S&P Global Ratings to maintain Russia's long-term foreign currency credit rating at 'BBB-' with a stable outlook serves as further confirmation that the government's policy ensures macroeconomic stability against an extremely volatile external environment," Siluanov said.

It was reported earlier that Standard & Poor's (S&P) global rating agency confirmed Russia’s sovereign credit rating at BBB-with a "stable" outlook.

According to Siluanov, S&P’s decision on Russia's rating indicates that the Russian economy is successfully absorbing external shocks. "The confirmation of Russia's credit rating at the previous level is evidence that conservative budget planning, inflation targeting policy, and strict adherence to the budget rule, preservation of which was recently confirmed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, allow the Russian economy to successfully absorb external shocks," Siluanov added.

In addition, according to Siluanov, in more than 80% of cases, international rating agencies made decisions to downgrade the credit ratings of countries - exporters of raw materials.