MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The dollar added 0.66% and climbed to 72 rubles during the trading session on the Moscow Exchange on Friday.

The dollar was at the level of 72 rubles last time on June 7 of this year and amounted later to 71.96 rubles (+0.6%). The euro added 0.89% to 82.2 rubles.

Brent oil futures with delivery in September lost 0.88% down to $42.99 on the London-based ICE.