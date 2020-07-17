Russia ready to share its experience of combating COVID epidemic with EAEU partners

MINSK, July 17. /TASS/. Russia is ready to share its experience of combating the coronavirus infection with its partners within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and plans to establish mechanisms of such cooperation, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, the first one after a long break because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In practical terms, Russia is ready to share its experience of combating the pandemic. We are helping our partners and plan to establish cooperation mechanisms between the EAEU five member nations. Thus, it is about professional enhancement courses for medical and sanitary workers. Apart from that, we will continue to donate coronavirus testing systems, reagents and non-contact thermometers," he said.

The Russian prime minister thanked the Belarusian partner for organizing this offline meeting of the Council. "It obviously means that the coronavirus infection all of our countries have faced is going down but anti-coronavirus efforts are continued, which, of course, require consolidated efforts," Mishistin noted.

According to the Russian prime minister, a comprehensive plan is needed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection and other communicable diseases among the EAEU countries. "In this difficult time, the EAEU has demonstrated its ability to swiftly react to new challenges," Mishustin stressed.

The Eurasian Economic Union, an interstate integration economic association of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, has been functioning since January 1, 2015. Belarus is holding presidency in the EAEU in 2020.