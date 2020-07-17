Russia, Japan need systemic economic project, says trade envoy

TOKYO, July 17. /TASS/. Russia’s trade representative in Japan Pyotr Pavlenko believes that Moscow and Tokyo need a joint landmark project that would trigger the development of bilateral economic relations for the next 10-15 years.

"A landmark systemic project is required to provide a fresh impetus to bilateral relations for the next 10-15 years," he said in an interview with TASS, adding that "a large gas chemical project, hydrogen technologies, or probably a large-scale investment project on construction of several dozens of waste recycling plants or cleaning systems under the Japanese technology on Russia’s territory with production localization" could become such a milestone project.

"It is high time to think about construction of a large-scale theme park in the Primorye Territory to attract Japanese and Korean tourists," Pavlenko added.