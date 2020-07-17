Russia’s lending rates almost reach pre-crisis level in June, says regulator

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. June’s rates of lending in Russia - both in corporate and retail segments - almost reached the pre-crisis level, the Central Bank reported on Friday.

"In June, the rates of lending almost reached the pre-crisis level. The corporate credit portfolio gained 0.5% following almost zero growth in May. Meanwhile, systemic credit organizations still demonstrate slower growth than other credit organizations from the top hundred (+1.5%)," the regulator said.

Retail lending also demonstrated a notable revival in June (+1%) following May’s slight rise (+0.2%) and a decline in April (-0.7%).

Meanwhile, mortgage lending grew substantially in the reporting period, mostly due to the program of subsidized lending at the rate of 6.5%, the Bank of Russia said.

Unsecured consumer loans also demonstrated growth, though less notable (+0.7%).