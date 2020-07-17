Hainan invests more than $42 mln to support industrial towns and villages

HAIKOU, July 17. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities allocated 300 million yuan (about $ 42.8 million) to modernize the countryside and industrial cities of the island, www.hinews.cn reported about.

According to the news outlet, 200 million yuan (about $ 28.52 million) will be used to support cities. According to plan, the authorities will select 30 settlements with the greatest potential for industrial development. Each city will be allocated about 7 million yuan (about $ 1 million). Another 100 million yuan (about $ 14.26 million) will be granted to the development of 185 villages, each of which will receive more than 500,000 yuan (about $ 71,430). The funds will be spent on the construction of infrastructure and public facilities.

In 2016, the Hainan authorities launched a program to build 100 industrial cities and 1,000 beautiful villages on the island. The main task is to improve infrastructure, as well as to promote the development of the region's tourism industry and attract even more Chinese and foreign tourists.

The news outlet reported earlier that the implementation of the program not only promotes the modernization of rural areas and small towns in the province, but also contributes to the growth of popularity of local products. Thus, over the recent years, the dragon fruit grown near the city of Dongfang in the west of the province, coffee from the small Xinglong county in the southeast of the island, tea from Baisha county in the eastern part of Hainan, and other goods have become very popular. According to the news outlet, over 70 cities in the province are currently involved in the program. Moreover, the authorities plan to complete the modernization of 1,000 villages by the end of 2020.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.

Last year, over 83 million Chinese and foreign tourists visited the island, the province's tourism industry revenue grew by 11% to 105 billion yuan (about $ 14.89 billion).