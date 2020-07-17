Volume of Haikou's e-commerce in the first half of 2020 exceeds $11 bln

HAIKOU, July 17. /TASS/. The volume of online trade in Hainan's Haikou in the first six months of 2020 exceeded 77.1 billion yuan (about $ 11.02 billion), which is by 1.4% more in annual terms, reported the Hainan Daily.

According to the newspaper, the share of wholesale trade and trade in the b2b segment accounted for 76.5% - 58.9 billion yuan (about $ 8.42 billion) - of the total Haikou's online trade according to the January-June results.

The remaining 18.2 billion yuan (about $ 2.6 billion) - 23.5% of the total - comes from online retail. Of these, 15.9 billion yuan (about $ 2.27 billion) - trade in goods, 2.3 billion yuan (about $ 328.6 million) - services.

The volume of e-commerce in Haikou in the first half of 2020 amounted to more than 70% of the total turnover of the Hainan province.

The development of e-commerce on Hainan is part of the Chinese government's plan to turn this tropical province into an "international center for tourism and consumption." The island regularly hosts online events to boost consumer spending, attended by large e-commerce platforms: TMall, Taobao and others. For example, from on June 1-18, the local government launched a massive online campaign, and total sales exceeded 1.4 billion yuan (about $ 197.8 million).