MINSK, July 17. /TASS/. Belarus and Russia continue negotiations on reduction of the price for Russian gas supplies to the republic in 2020 and 2021, Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

"The negotiations are going on (on the gas price for 2020 - TASS). In particular, the negotiations on pricing are underway, and this also concerns 2021," he said.