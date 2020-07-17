Moscow authorities take measures to revive tourism

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The Moscow authorities are doing their best to help the Russian capital’s travel industry recover from the novel coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio.

"Even if there is a serious decline this year, I hope that this business will rebound. We, on our part, are doing everything for that," the mayor said.

The Moscow mayor expects that the flow of foreign tourists will resume this fall or this winter.