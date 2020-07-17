Moscow authorities take measures to revive tourism

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The Moscow authorities are doing their best to help the Russian capital’s travel industry recover from the novel coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio.
"Even if there is a serious decline this year, I hope that this business will rebound. We, on our part, are doing everything for that," the mayor said.
The Moscow mayor expects that the flow of foreign tourists will resume this fall or this winter.
"Overall, the tourism industry generated 120 billion rubles annually only as taxes to the city budget," he said. "Plus, numerous small-and medium-sized businesses were engaged in providing services to tourists. <…> This is very important for us."
On July 8, Russia’s consumer safety watchdog submitted to the Transport Ministry and the Federal Air Transport Agency a list of 13 countries, who will be Russia’s first choice for possible resumption of international air service. Among them are the United Kingdom, Hungary, Germany, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Finland, Vietnam, China, Mongolia and Sri Lanka.
Moscow introduced a state of high alert over the novel coronavirus pandemic starting from March 5 and imposed a lockdown starting on March 29. All stores, except for those selling essentials and goods for pets, were shut down. Theaters, restaurants, cafes, gyms, beauty salons and parks were closed. In addition, all entertainment events were prohibited. People were strongly advised to go into self-isolation. Restrictions began to be gradually rolled back in mid-May as the situation improved. On June 9, the lockdown measures and travel passes were lifted but precautionary measures remained in place such as wearing face masks and gloves in public places and observing social distancing. The next stage of lifting restrictions is scheduled for August 1.