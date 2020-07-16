Haikou's international business center drew over 100 enterprises in a year

HAIKOU, July 16. /TASS/. International business complex dubbed the Window to Global Trade located in Hainan's Haikou attracted 100 companies from 16 countries this year. According to the Hainan Daily, this business center became the first object of the local authorities' program to draw foreign enterprises dubbed One Hundred Countries — Thousand Companies.

"Since June, 2020, 24 new companies were registered in the Window to Global Trade business complex, and currently there are 100 enterprises and offices," vice president of the company for attracting investors HNCT Zhao Jun said as quoted by the publication. According to the businessman, a recent increase in the number of companies is associated with the Chinese authorities' launch of the official program on the creation of Hainan's free port on Hainan in early June.

The Window to Global Trade business complex was opened on July 1, 2019 as part of the One Hundred Countries — Thousand Companies program, which intends to attract investors to create a free trade zone and port on Hainan, build an international platform for cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises and accumulation of foreign capital in the province. Currently, among the companies registered in the business complex are enterprises from Australia, Belarus, Vietnam, the USA, France, South Korea and other countries.

"This year, the business center has been set to conclude an agreement with 300 firms from 30 states," said HNCT CEO Wan Ming. The organization has already held over 40 presentations abroad on business opportunities on Hainan, the business center also held events in Russia.

Earlier, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Сhinese State Council published the “General Program for the Establishment of a Free Port on Hainan,” according to which the island’s administration intends to create an effective system to fulfill a number of important social and economic goals by 2025, and within 10 years to decisively enhance the innovative mechanisms for the region's development.