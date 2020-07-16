Tourist zone planned in Don delta

ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 16. / TASS /. The creation of a full-fledged tourist and recreational zone in the Don delta will in the near future become one of the priority areas of work for the administration of the Rostov region, the Region's governor Vasily Golubev told TASS on Thursday.

"Thanks to the city of Azov entering a specific federal project, which provides for the comprehensive restoration of historical sites, in the near future one of the priority tourist directions of the region will be the creation of a full-fledged tourist and recreational zone in the Don delta," Golubev said.

Taganrog also claims the role of a tourist cluster in the region, which is included in the interregional tourist project "The Golden Ring of the Bosporus Kingdom". The head of the region recalled that the Federal Agency for Tourism included it in the Top-10 priority tourist routes in Russia.

According to Golubev, the spread of the coronavirus and the restrictive measures that the authorities were forced to introduce have made serious adjustments to the plans for the development of the region's tourism industry. Only on July 6, the provision of hotel services was resumed in the region. At the same time, the work of catering remains largely limited. "However, we understand that epidemic restrictions are a temporary phenomenon. Moreover, in the future they can even have a positive impact, ensuring the redistribution of the structure of tourist flows in favor of domestic tourism," said Golubev. "In order for the region to be ready not only to receive guests, but also providing them with quality services, we have developed a number of measures to support the industry. "

Speaking about the support of the tourism industry, he noted that investors who are ready to invest in the development of tourism infrastructure have the right to claim tax benefits, and for the entire payback period of the investment project. The tax rate on property of organizations for them will be half of the total rate of 2.2%, and a preferential offer is provided for the tax on profit of organizations.

As the Governor noted, despite the difficulties of recent months, the region continues to implement a number of projects on tourism. The largest of them are the construction of the Marriott Courtyard hotel complex (investment volume - 1.2 bln rubles) and the international Congress Center Hyatt Regency Rostov Don-Plaza (8.85 bln rubles).

In February 2018, the Rostov Region adopted a law "On Tourism in the Rostov Region". The document made it possible to channel funds from the regional budget to support travel agencies, as well as municipalities that develop routes and organize tours within the region. In addition, the law defines the development of tourism as one of the priority areas of activity of regional and municipal authorities. The possibility of creating independent state programs for the development of tourism and support for the subjects of the tourism industry is provided.

The tourist route "The Golden Ring of the Bosporus Kingdom" unites the sights of the ancient era in the Rostov Region, Krasnodar Region, Crimea and Sevastopol. These are the surviving objects of the ancient period, thematic museums, excavation sites, as well as modern centers of wine tourism. The route is very popular among foreigners; tourists from Austria, Slovenia, Japan and Germany have already visited the locations.