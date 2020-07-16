US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 - attempt at blackmail

BERLIN, July 16. / TASS /. The additional sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline announced by US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on July 15, 2020, are an attempt at blackmail that requires a response from the European Union, said the Eastern Committee of the German Economy in a statement on Thursday.

"Thus, the United States tramples free and fair competition under its feet and freely uses sanctions to promote its own economic interests," the words of the committee chairman Oliver Hermes are quoted in the document. "The EU has no choice but to respond appropriately to this attempt at blackmail. The European Commission must, as already stated, oppose all attacks from outside on its sovereignty and quickly submit a list of tough measures," the organization stressed.

"In addition, an effective mechanism is needed to protect European companies that will be unfairly affected by the US sanctions," Hermes added. He noted that such a mechanism should help prevent financial damage to them.

Unheard of interference

"The threat of immediate US sanctions against the European companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 project marks an incredible deterioration in transatlantic relations," the statement said. The committee noted that the American side "practically overnight without consulting European allies" questioned the existing norms, and also threatened sanctions of about 120 companies from 12 EU countries and investments of about 12 billion euros. "In addition, all European gas consumers are forced to proceed from additional costs of up to 4 bln euros per year, since this unheard-of American interference in the European sovereignty of energy supply will lead to a shortage of supply and higher prices," the organization said.

The committee recalled that the United States itself last year imported oil and gas from Russia worth more than $ 12 bln . In this regard, the organization pointed out that if the United States wants to take action against Moscow, then it has enough space to act "on its own field," and not in Europe. "New US sanctions at the expense of Europe are absolutely unacceptable," the committee stressed.