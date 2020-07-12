{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Duty free store at Hainan's Meilan airport to occupy 10,000 square meters

Four duty free shops are currently open on Hainan

HAIKOU, July 12. /TASS/. Hainan plans to open a new duty free zone at Meilan International Airport in Haikou. According to www.hinews.cn, it will occupy an area of ​​10,000 square meters and become the largest airport duty free complex in the country. 

The expansion of the duty free zone will follow completion of the second phase of Meilan's reconstruction. About 33,000 square meters (approximately 11% of the whole area) of the second terminal will be used for commercial purposes, 10,000 square meters will become a new zone for duty free. The terminal's ​​296,000 square meters space will be commissioned before the end of 2020. Hainan invested at least 17.8 billion yuan (about $ 2.5 billion) in its infrastructure.

In 2019, more than 1.26 million customers visited the Meilan Airport duty free stores, an increase of 9.31% compared to the previous year. The revenue of this duty free store last year accounted for 2.31 billion yuan ($ 330 million), which is by 9.13% more than last year. 

Four duty free shops are currently open on Hainan: two of them are located in the provincial capital, Haikou, the rest — in Sanya and the coastal town of Boao. According to the latest data, their sales in May amounted to more than 1.9 billion yuan (about $ 279 million), which is by 141% more compared to the same period last year.

Over the recent years, Hainan's duty free zones have shown solid revenue growth. Thus, in 2018, sales in duty free shops on Hainan reached 10.1 billion yuan (about $ 1.47 billion), which is about 26% of the corresponding national figure. Last year, sales grew by more than 34%, to 13.61 billion yuan ($ 1.97 billion).

On April 20, 2011, the Chinese State Council approved the launch of a pilot program for the development of a chain of duty free shops on Hainan to promote the island as a world-class resort.The customers can purchase perfumes, cosmetics, jewelry, watches, bags, etc. The Chinese government has gradually lifted trade restrictions at local duty free shops. In 2018, the authorities have already increased the maximum amount of purchases in these stores from 16,000 to 30,000 yuan (from $ 2,300 to $ 4,500).

Tags
Hainan
First Ansat Aurus luxury helicopter to be supplied in 2020, says Rostec
Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said earlier that sales of Ansat Aurus helicopters were planned at the level of 20-25 units per year starting 2021
Read more
Hagia Sophia decision to trigger negative response among Christians - Russian senator
"I believe that from now on Ankara will be seen as a violator of religious balance in the eyes of the whole world and will lose its clout as an important regional player. Too bad," Kosachev said
Read more
Press review: UK sanctions top Russian officials and India to buy jets from Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, July 7
Read more
Russian-US relations hit rock bottom, Kremlin says
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that, "the situation is very bad - both in terms of bilateral relations and two countries’ responsibility for multilateral affairs"
Read more
Armenia reports continued shelling by Azerbaijan
Earlier, Azerbaijan reported on Monday on the tensions at the border with Armenia continuing over the night of July 13
Read more
Herd immunity level for COVID-19 in Moscow high enough to ease curbs — mayor
On July 13, wearing face coverings will not be mandatory outdoors, except public transport, stores and other public spaces in the capital city
Read more
Russia presents peace treaty concept to Japan, no response yet — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat emphasized that the Japanese authorities had repeatedly said they recognized the outcome of WWII, except for the status of the southern Kuril Islands
Read more
Russian Su-35S, MiG-31BM scrambled to intercept US spy plane over Sea of Japan
Russian radars detected the target in international airspace over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan. The aircraft was heading towards the Russian sovereign airspace
Read more
Two terrorist drones downed near Russian base at Syria’s Hmeymim
Chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Alexander Shcherbitsky said that no one was hurt and no material damage was done to the base
Read more
Russia chooses first 13 countries for resuming international flight connection
The list of countries that meet epidemiological safety requirements include the UK, Hungary, Germany, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Finland, Vietnam, China, Mongolia, Sri Lanka
Read more
US biological laboratories in third countries raise suspicions — ex-PM Medvedev
Earlier, Moscow repeatedly voiced its concerns over US biological labs in Georgia and Ukraine
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry’s clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine enter final stage
Results of the COVID-19 vaccine tests, performed on a group of volunteers in Russia, show that they are developing immunity to the coronavirus, the ministry said
Read more
Russia’s Vektor research center completes pre-clinical trials of anti-coronavirus vaccine
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said earlier that works on the development of an anti-coronavirus vaccine proceeded as scheduled
Read more
Russia, Germany discuss potential production of Russian COVID-19 vaccine in Germany
There was a meeting between Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr
Read more
Russian university says clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine completed
The volunteers will be discharged on July 15 and July 20
Read more
UN Security Council extends trans-border aid to Syria on fifth try
The three abstained countries were Russia, China and the Dominican Republic
Read more
Court hands former South Korean president 20-year prison sentence — media
The politician was not present during today’s hearing, since she has boycotted court hearings since 2017
Read more
Trump bashes NYT article about Russia and Taliban as fake news
He attached a link to a publication which says that "defense officials say Russian bounty info has not been corroborated"
Read more
UN Security Council once again rejects Russia’s resolution on trans-border aid to Syria
The draft resolution received seven ‘no’ votes and four ‘yes’ votes, with four abstentions
Read more
Return to INF Treaty impossible after US withdrawal — Russian deputy foreign minister
Ryabkov said that given how profound the crisis in Russian-US relations is, the tactics of small steps will be the only way to overcome it
Read more
Coronavirus most active at about 4 degrees Celsius, scientists say
At 70 degrees the virus dies within five minutes
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
Hungary reopens borders for Russian nationals
It said that the nationals of Hungary and members of their families arriving from Russia, as well as those who are not Hungarian nationals, must undergo medical examination upon their entry
Read more
US jury finds Russian cybercrime suspect Nikulin guilty on all counts
Nikulin’s lawyer Arkady Bukh told TASS that the verdict will be appealed
Read more
This week in photos: 300 drones above Seoul, fighter jets over Crimea, and FC Zenit's win
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Read more
Muslim worship at Hagia Sophia to begin on July 24 — Erdogan
Erdogan called upon everyone to respect the government’s decision
Read more
Prosecutors say avalanche killed Dyatlov group in Urals in 1959
In February 2019, the Prosecutor General’s Office announced an inquiry into the Dyatlov group case, 60 years after their mysterious death
Read more
Kremlin says homophobic claims are going too far
According to the spokesman, Putin traditionally rejects claims that these rights are infringed and recalls the ban of propaganda of non-traditional sexual relationships among minors "which is interpreted incorrectly in some western countries"
Read more
Amazon founder’s ex-wife become US’s richest woman
MacKenzie Bezos’s net worth is now estimated at $62.3 billion
Read more
Putin says COVID-19 fatalities in Russia are much lower than in other countries
Putin noted that "in Russia currently there are over 300,000 people tested daily"
Read more
Kremlin spokesman slams ‘insane’ coronavirus deniers
Dmitry Peskov noted that the year 2020 cannot be called an ordinary year
Read more
Hainan launches new online project about new Jiangdong district for investors
According to the official, the Chinese government has prepared about 20 incentives for the companies to significantly reduce production costs
Read more
Putin says worsened ties with Ukraine not linked to Crimea’s reunification
Russian President expressed confidence that this negative trend in relations between the two countries would be sooner or later over
Read more
Turkish Council of State reverses decree of Hagia Sophia’s museum status
Currently there is no information on the date of the beginning of Muslim worship at the Hagia Sophia
Read more
Turkey tested Russia’s S-400 air defense systems on US-made planes last year - source
Earlier, several media reported with reference to the Fighter Jets World portal that the Russian-made missile systems had been tested on US aircraft
Read more
Russia ready to supply coronavirus vaccine, medication to global market - health minister
From the first days, Russia has been providing assistance to the countries in Europe, America and Asia, international institutions, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union and the World Health Organization
Read more
Yerevan alarmed over growing Turkey’s military political assistance to Azerbaijan
Armenia’s updated national security strategy says Turkey’s actions are considered as unpredictable
Read more
Open Skies Treaty to collapse if US talks allies into quitting it — Russian diplomat
The Treaty on Open Skies was signed in March 1992 in Helsinki by 23 member nations of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)
Read more
Russia’s Progress MS-13 cargo spacecraft buried in Pacific — Roscosmos
The spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station at 21:22 Moscow time on Wednesday
Read more
Roscosmos chief advisor Safronov indicted on high treason
Ivan Safronov is a former journalist of Kommersant and Vedomosti newspapers
Read more
Possible use of NATO aircraft to traffic Afghan drugs needs to be investigated — Lavrov
According to Russia's top diplomat, over the 20 years of the US’ and the coalition’s other participants' presence in Afghanistan, drug trafficking from that country has increased many-fold
Read more
Russian COVID-19 vaccine developers successfully test it on themselves — expert
There were no side effects, every employee is healthy, according to the expert
Read more
Russia reports 6,611 new coronavirus cases
The total number of infected in the country reached 720,547
Read more
Russia abstained from UN vote on Syria because of discontent over resolution preparation
Russia proposed to leave only a single, most important checkpoint, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to UN Dmitry Polyansky said
Read more
At least 3-4 vaccines to be available in Russia - health minister
Earlier, the minister announced that the country had 17 promising vaccines for the coronavirus
Read more
Press review: Russia’s latest treason case and South China Sea showdown on the horizon
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, July 8
Read more
Deputy PM: Russian government to discuss resumption of international flights after July 15
Russia would resume flights to those countries where the average incidence rate is below 40 cases per 100,000 population within 14 days, and the indicator will be calculated every two weeks
Read more
Chinese Entrepreneurs Union in Russia intends to promote Russian products on Hainan
Read more
Press review: Murder charges against Russian governor and Iran as a future Chinese colony
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, July 10
Read more
Putin says Russia pursuing ‘velvet glove’ policy on global arena
Touching on the canvassing campaign in the United States and another round of anti-Russian rhetoric, the Russian President noted that it is regrettable because it tells on the entire system of international relations and has adverse impacts on the Russian-US relations
Read more
Ukraine’s exit from Minsk accords would be extraordinary event for all — Kremlin official
Moscow does not know what the Ukrainian president means by plans B and C, Deputy Chief of Staff the Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak said
Read more