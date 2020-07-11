Situation in Russia’s labor market stabilizes - recruiters

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The situation on the labor market in Russia is beginning to gradually stabilize, the number of vacancies is growing, especially in education and science. At the same time, due to the epidemiological situation, employers are in no hurry to return staff to offices, therefore, even after the pandemic, a number of companies plan to transfer employees to a combined form of employment, experts from recruiting companies told TASS.

Commercial Director at Work.ru service Vladimir Koritsky told TASS that a number of companies will use a combined approach when a person works at the office for two or three days a week and works remotely other days. "According to our surveys, 30% of respondents are ready to alternate work from the office with a remote mode of operation, and 20% are satisfied with the ‘remote’ and agree to continue working in this format," he said.

Managing partner of Zoom Executive Search Olga Shcherbakova believes that many companies have already resumed their previous working hours, but up to 50% of companies that do not have nonstop production give their employees the opportunity to work from home two or three days a week.

Speaking about the current situation on the labor market, experts said that the numbers of vacancies and CVs are now growing. According to Work.ru service, the number of new employers increased 1.5-fold in June compared with May.

In late June, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the number of officially registered unemployed since April 1 has grown 3.5-fold. However, a sharp increase in unemployment was avoided. He considers the fight against unemployment a priority for the government, despite the already adopted set of decisions to support those who have lost their jobs or are at risk of being fired.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov said that in May, the unemployment rate in Russia was 6.1%. According to him, the country's labor market has passed the peak of the pandemic and is expected to stabilize in the Q4 of 2020.