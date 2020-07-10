Opposition at international economic stage will obviously continue, says Putin

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The opposition at the international economic stage will certainly continue, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"It is obvious for me that the opposition at the international economic scene will continue," the head of state said in an interview, with its fragment showed by the Rossiya-1 TV Channel on Friday.

The President also explained why Russia considers necessary to pursue the respectful international policy in respect of foreign countries during the epoch when the language of international communication is not always kept within the reputable framework. "I do not think that when defending our interests we should look like some fools, like madmen with a razor falling into their hands, and they run and brandish it, and at the same time attack everyone verbally with various obscure expressions," Putin noted.