London Court postponed businessman Tinkov case hearing to July 31

"The administrative hearing has been moved to the 31st July," the Court said.

LONDON, July 10. /TASS/. The Westminster Magistrates Court postponed hearing of the extradition case of Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov to the United States to July 31, the Court told TASS on Wednesday.

The businessman will have to stay in London all that time without the possibility to leave the city, the court’s spokesperson said earlier.

Tinkov will remain in London for the duration of court hearings initiated by the US Internal Revenue Service, TCS Group (parent company of Tinkoff Bank) said in a statement released on the London Stock Exchange on March 2.

The businessman said earlier that an acute form of leukemia had been diagnosed with him.

TCS Group said earlier that the US Internal Revenue Service had initiated court hearings of Oleg Tinkov in London. The case concerns resolution of potential tax issues.