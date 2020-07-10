Meilan airport's new terminal to be ready by the end of 2020

HAIKOU, July 10. /TASS/. The bulk of the work on the second phase of expanding Meilan International Airport in Haikou has been completed, and by the end of 2020 the new facilities including the second terminal will be commissioned, reported www.hinews.cn.

The airport's expansion is an important part of the project for Hainan's free trade port, since most of the passenger and freight traffic falls on air transport. As part of the second phase of this project, new runways with a total length of 3.6 km were built, as well as a second airport terminal with an area of ​​296,000 square meters. At least 17.8 billion yuan (about $ 2.5 billion) were invested in the construction of new infrastructure.

All this new infrastructure, the news outlet writes, will increase the total annual passenger flow to 45 million people, and the volume of freight traffic — up to 600,000 tonnes. It is also planned to increase international passenger traffic from 8 million to 10 million people annually.

The second terminal was designed jointly by both Chinese and foreign companies. Architects integrated many elements of Hainan's culture into the project. With the help of various decorative elements depicting waves, beaches and beautiful landscapes, the atmosphere of a tropical island is recreated in the airport's central hall.

The opening of China's largest duty free store, located in the airport building, will become a part of the second phase of Meilan's expansion project. In early June, the authorities raised the quota for one person for purchases in duty-free shops on Hainan from 30,000 to 100,000 yuan (from $ 4,200 to $ 14,200), as well as expanding the list of duty free goods.