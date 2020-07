MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The first flight of the Il-114-300 turboprop passenger aircraft is scheduled in September 2020, Deputy Minister of Industry Oleg Bocharov said on Wednesday.

"We will have the maiden flight of the aircraft [Il-114 - TASS] at the turn of September," the official said.

Series production of the Il-114-300 is anticipated to start in 2023. Up to twelve aircraft are planned for production annually.