China's Hainan bettering poverty alleviation methods

HAIKOU, July 8. /TASS/. Hainan has used various methods over the recent years to eradicate rural poverty. According to CGTN, the methods for improving economic conditions varied depending on the specifics of the province's areas.

Thus, over the past decade, residents of the village of Bohou, located by the sea, in a hilly area in Hainan's north, had to stop agricultural activity: frequent typhoons have changed the coastline and made the soil unsuitable for agriculture. The residents took advantage of the picturesque natural landscape and switched to hotel business. Local hotels of the B&B format have attracted a lot of attention on social networks in China, the channel reported. Over the past seven years, the average per capita income in Bohou has increased from 5,000 to 24,000 yuan (from about $700 to $3,460).

The village of Qili is also located in the hills and rivers of Hainan's north. It was famous for forest ecotourism. This settlement is surrounded by fragrant mangroves of corymbose barringtonia, and that bloom attracts many tourists here during the summer. The forest occupies an area of ​​about 27 hectares. According to experts, the oldest tree of this species is about 800 years old. In recent years, the volume of investments in the infrastructure of Qili village and the development of tourism, which provided jobs for the locals, has exceeded 30 million yuan (more than $ 4.2 million).

Along with tourism, agrarian practices contribute to improving the living standards of Hainan's rural population. For example, in the Shicha settlement (central Hainan), the large-scale cultivation of orchids has given the economy a great boost. The per capita income here last year amounted to approximately 24,000 yuan (about $ 3,460), while seven years ago this figure stood at 3,600 yuan (about $500). In the village of Fushan (north of the island), the economic life is focused on coffee plantations with an area of ​​about 267 hectares, which annually produce 795,000 tonnes worth 31.8 million yuan (about $ 4.5 million).

Poverty alleviation

Since 2012, about 650,000 rural residents of Hainan are not considered as poor any more, according to the data provided by the Chinese State Statistical Office quoted by the Hainan Daily newspaper.

As of the end of 2019, the newspaper writes, the poverty rate in the province decreased to 0.5%. In 2012, this indicator stood at the level of 11.4%. By the end of 2019, the provincial authorities were able to fulfill the targets for poverty alleviation in rural Hainan areas ahead of schedule. The disposable income per capita in rural areas was brought up to 12,789 yuan (about $ 1,800), which is by 1,244 yuan (about $ 177) more than in 2018.

Over the past 10 years the local authorities have been able to significantly improve living standards in rural areas through various measures of supporting local farmers. It was the agricultural sector in 2019 that became the main source of income for the poor in rural districts.

In February, the Hainan authorities announced they completed their anti-poverty efforts in the province and vowed to continue working in that direction, said Meng Li, head of the regional office for poverty alleviation. According to the official, the cities of Wuzhishan and Baisha-Li autonomous county in the central part of the island as well as Lingao county in the island's north are no longer considered poor and economically disadvantaged. Thus, the region implemented one more task on the Chinese 13th five-year plan (2016-2020).