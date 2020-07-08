New microloans customers in Russia down by 15% in June - research

MOSCOW, July 8. / TASS /. The number of loans issued by Russian micro finance organizations to new borrowers is declining for the second month in a row, compared to April in May, they were issued by 6.5% less, the decrease in June compared to May was 15%, according to a study by IDF Eurasia (operates under the brand of online service Lending to Moneyman) received by TASS on Wednesday.

However, the number of loans issued to repeat customers has been growing for the second month in a row, in May there were 10% more of these loans issued than in April, and in June - 5% more than in May.

"We see that microcredit market participants continue to focus on repeat customers. At the same time, an increase in the number of loans issued to them is accompanied by a decrease in those for new customers, which" balances "the issue in quantitative terms. A decrease in the average loan amount quarter to quarter is an expected trend, in the current situation, people reduce their needs and plan their expenses more rationally on the whole, " said Irina Khoroshko, IDF Eurasia General Director.

The volume of microloans in Q2 2020 amounted to about 27 bln rubles, having remained almost unchanged relative to the indicators of the first quarter. The volume of all loans issued for June relative to May also remains at the same level. The average amount of a microloan in the second quarter decreased to 13,000 rubles from 14,000 rubles in the first quarter.

In numerical terms, the number of loans issued to repeat customers amounted to 434,000 in April; 478,000 in May and 517,000 in June. The number of loans issued to new customers in April amounted to 234,000; in May - 219,000 , in June - 188,000.

This study was prepared by the data provided by the IDF Eurasia group, credit bureau information and data from open sources.