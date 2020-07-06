Demand for domestic tourism in Russia grows in June

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The National Hospitality Industry Union states an increased interest of Russian in domestic tourism in June, the union’s press service reported on Monday.

"Russians are longing for vacations and waiting for them and planning them with much greater hopes," head of the union Grant Babasyan said as quoted by the press service.

"Indeed, today we are witnessing a rush of demand for various types of leisure and tourist destinations. This trend is confirmed by high demand for bookings in hotels in Crimea and Sochi, and in some places there is also overbooking, which has led to an increase in the cost of accommodation in guest houses and the hotel sector," the union’s Vice President Alexey Volkov said.

According to the National Hospitality Industry Union, more than 90% of hotels in the Crimea have been booked. According to forecasts of the republic’s Health Ministry, in July about one and a half million tourists will spend their holidays in Crimea.

From May 1 to June 30, the National Hospitality Industry Union conducted monitored the Russian segment of the Internet on the topic "Vacations in Russia this summer." The monitoring showed that if in May 142,000 people left 180,000 messages involving 14,600 user actions - likes, reposts, comments, in June there were 216,000 messages from 170,000 people, which is 20% more than in May, involving over 16,000 user actions, which is 10% more compared to the previous period.

In June, the number of queries for holidays in Russia in the Yandex.Wordstat user interest assessment service amounted to 221,000, while in May it was 112,000. This is an almost twofold increase compared to the previous period.

"A significant part in the sample included the results of the analysis of requests on social networks, where people not only look for places to relax, but also plan trips, ask for tips and share ideas. Many report that they have already reached their holiday destinations," said the head the Union’s Analytical Center Andrey Suleikov.

He added that this year 77% of users speak neutrally about holidays in Russia, 18.4% - positively and only 4.6% - negatively. According to measurements in 2019, the number of negative messages about holidays in some regions reached 20%.

An analysis of geographic statistics of those interested in summer vacation planning showed that the largest number of messages come from Moscow and Crimea - 16.5% and 9.3%, respectively, while St. Petersburg comes third with 9.25%.