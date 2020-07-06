Four more Russian companies granted right to supply meat to Vietnam

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Four more Russian companies acquired the right to supply meat to Vietnam and the list of suppliers has expanded to 31, the Russian veterinary and phytosanitary watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said on Monday.

"The competent authority of Vietnam included four companies (two poultry producers and two pork producers among them) into the list of Russian enterprises having the right to supply meat products to the market of this country. 31 domestic meat and meat product manufacturers are currently entitled to ship their products to Vietnam," the regulator said.

Supplies to the Vietnamese market will be implemented against guarantees of Rosselkhoznadzor.