Aeroflot repatriation flight with Russians onboard leave New York for Moscow

NEW YORK, July 6. /TASS/. Russian nationals who wished to return home have left New York for Moscow Sunday aboard a repatriation flight operated by Aeroflot Russian Airlines, John F. Kennedy International Airport website shows.

The airport’s online schedule shows that SU103 flight left and is expected to land in Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport at 11:13 Moscow time.

The Russian embassy in the US earlier noted that citizens residing across Russia could check in for the flight.

On April 3, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov revealed that more than 2,000 Russians stranded in America communicated their intentions to leave for Russia to diplomats amid the coronavirus pandemic. Later, Aeroflot organized a number of repatriation flights from the US to Russia, taking off from New York, Los Angeles and Miami.

