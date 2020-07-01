Russia, Belarus have understanding on gas pricing - Belarusian ambassador

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus demonstrate mutual understanding on the formation of a single gas market and overcoming disputes over the price of this resource, Belarusian ambassador to Moscow Vladimir Semashko said on Wednesday.

"I must inform you that a significant event took place yesterday when the energy ministers of Russia and Belarus [Alexander] Novak and [Viktor] Karankevich met, there were people from the embassy, and there was [Gazprom CEO] Alexey Miller," he said. "Yesterday, according to the reports, I realized that there was an understanding that we need to move on and move towards a single gas market," the diplomat added.

According to him, Belarus is currently not satisfied with Russian gas prices and disagreements with Gazprom. "But we see that there is understanding, and we believe that such a goal should be set. By January 1, 2022, we must reach the goal that we set in 2017," Semashko added.

He explained that 3 years ago, Russia and Belarus agreed to formulate a methodology for determining gas prices in bilateral trade in order to subsequently move to a single energy market. The ambassador also indicated that Minsk hopes to agree with Moscow on prices comparable to domestic prices.

Belarus annually imports about 20 bln cubic meters of gas from Russia. Moreover, Minsk has repeatedly proposed lowering the price of gas to the level of the Smolensk region.

The gas dispute between Russia and Belarus entered a new round in early June, when Minsk once again demanded to reduce the price of gas, and Moscow, in turn, recalled the outstanding debt for past deliveries. According to Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller, it currently exceeds $165.5 mln.