German Foreign Office expects US to pass bill on sanctions against Nord Stream 2

BERLIN, July 1. /TASS/. German authorities believe that the bill on new sanctions against Nord Stream 2 will be approved in the United States, Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office Niels Annen said on Wednesday.

"The time of the vote [on the bill in the US Congress] and other details remain unknown, but we are forced to assume that this bill will be adopted soon," he said.

The project's operator Nord Stream 2 AG told TASS earlier that expanded US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 will block about 700 mln euro of investments for completing the pipeline. "Additional sanctions proposed by the US will directly affect more than 120 companies from over 12 European countries. In the difficult economic situation, the sanctions will block about 700 mln euro of investments for completing construction of the pipeline," the company said.

Earlier, US Congressman Steve Womack tweeted that the US Senate has included additional sanctions against Nord Stream 2 in the country's defense budget.

The Nord Stream 2 project includes the construction of two pipelines with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The pipeline will bypass transit states (Ukraine, Belarus, and Poland) through exclusive economic zones and territorial waters of Russia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Germany.

Gazprom’s European partners —British-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, Austrian OMV, French Engie, and German Uniper and Wintershall —fund 50% of the project in total, that is, up to 950 mln euro each.

Earlier, press service of Wintershall Dea told TASS that to date, around 712 mln euro has been allocated to fund the project, that is approximately 75% of the amount fixed in the agreement in April 2017 - 950 mln euro.

Uniper, another financial partner of the project, told TASS that by the end of 2019, the company's investment in Nord Stream 2 amounted to more than 700 mln euro. At the same time, they refused to disclose the current data. OMV's total investment to date is 712 mln euro, press service of the Austrian company noted.