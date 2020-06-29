Hainan's Sanya begins to install smart waste disposal bins

SANYA, June 29. /TASS/. Hainan's Sanya has begun to install special bins with artificial intelligence for sorting waste, reported the Hainan Daily.

According to the news outlet, the bins are equipped with a number of advanced features that will improve the efficiency of waste sorting. They are equipped with cameras with face recognition, which will increase the level of residents' responsibility in the collection of waste. Moreover, the electronic system is able not only to evaluate the correctness of the user's actions, but also to appoint points, as well as transfer money to their account.

These devices will be installed experimentally in government quarter, as well as in a number of other districts. It is assumed that in the future such smart bins will be placed in all city areas.

In 2020, the government of Hainan introduced separate waste collection in such cities as Haikou (the administrative center of the region), Sanya, Sansha and Danzhou. In addition, the authorities will create marine stations for environmental monitoring of water conditions, as well as build four waste incineration plants. In 2020, the Hainan authorities intend to build water treatment facilities in cities, villages and ports, as well as create marine sanitary zones in coastal areas to combat pollution of the oceans. The government also intends to revive forests and plant 280 hectares of mangrove forests.

In order to combat environmental pollution and protect the ecology, the Hainan authorities intend to completely stop selling gasoline and diesel cars on the island by 2030. In order to do so, the government will encourage the people to buy electric vehicles and hybrids, as well as develop the necessary infrastructure.