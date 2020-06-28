Putin not to take part in launching cargo railway traffic along Crimean Bridge - spokesman

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn’t plan to take part in the ceremony of launching cargo railway traffic along the Crimean Bridge scheduled for June 30, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Sunday.

"No, there are no such plans," he said.

Peskov said earlier the president planned to attend the unveiling ceremony of a memorial to Red Army soldiers in Rzhev in the Tver region on June 30.

Cargo railway traffic along the Crimean Bridge will be launched on June 30 when two freight trains, one with products of Crimean enterprises and the other one with fertilizers and rails from mainland Russia, will cross the Kerch Strait along the bridge.

The Crimean Bridge is the largest structure in Russia and Europe that connects the Kerch Peninsula (Crimea) with the Krasnodar Region (the Taman Peninsula). The bridge is needed for continuous transport communication between Crimea and other Russian regions. The transport link consists of two parallel motor and railway sections. The bridge’s motorway section was put into operation in May 2018 and freight traffic across it started in the fall of that year.

On December 23, 2019, Russian President Putin took part in the ceremony to open railway traffic between Kerch and Taman.