Sistema to increase 2020 dividend payment, says board chairman

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Sistema will revise its dividend policy in 2020 as it plans to substantially increase payments to shareholders, the main beneficiary and Chairman of the Board of the corporation Vladimir Evtushenkov said during an annual general shareholders meeting on Saturday.

"We will fully revise our take on dividend policy from the viewpoint of a sharp increase in dividend payments," he said, adding that "the increase in dividend payouts will be not even 18%, but substantially higher."

Earlier on Saturday Sistema shareholders decided to allocate 0.13 rubles per one ordinary share (or 2.6 rubles per GDR), or a total of 1.25 bln rubles ($17.9 mln), for 2019 dividend payment.

The previous dividend policy of the corporation envisioned payment of 1.19 rubles per share. Sistema’s representatives have repeatedly said that the company is considering the possibility of a return to the previous dividend policy or its revision.

Board chairman Vladimir Evtushenkov is the main beneficiary of Sistema holding 59.2% of shares, 16.5% of shares and 15.9% of GDRs are in free float, while the remaining 8.4% of shares and GDRs belong to companies of Sistema Group, board members and the corporation’s management.