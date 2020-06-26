German investments in Russian economy reach 1.8 bln euro in Q1

BERLIN, June 26. /TASS/. The volume of net direct investment by German companies in the Russian economy in Q1 2020 amounted to 1.8 bln euro, according to the German-Russian Chamber of Commerce.

According to the statement, the volume of German investments in the Russian economy was approximately at the level of the same period last year — 1.9 bln euro — despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Chairman of the German-Russian Chamber of Commerce Matthias Schepp noted that the fact that the German economy is still actively investing in the Russian market, despite measures to combat coronavirus in Germany, Russia, and around the world, shows that the Russian market remains attractive despite political tensions, sanctions, and global trade conflicts. He added that first of all, medium-sized family enterprises are investing in the Russian economy.

The chamber noted that in 2018 the volume of net direct investments of German companies amounted to 3.3 bln euro, and in 2019 — 2.1 bln euro.