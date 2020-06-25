Fuel exchange sales expected to rise amid growth of petroleum products output

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Energy Ministry expects fuel exchange sales to rise in July amid companies’ plans to increase petroleum products output, according to Deputy Minister Pavel Sorokin.

"Considering the plans to boost output of petroleum products in July, we expect a comparable increase in fuels exchange sales," Sorokin was quoted as saying in a statement released by the ministry on Thursday.

The ministry continues daily monitoring of the situation on the fuel market and as of now sees no grounds for regulatory changes, the statement said.